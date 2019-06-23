18-month-old boy dies after being left in hot car for 5 hours outside of Galveston restaurant

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-month-old boy has died after being left in a hot car for 5 hours outside of a restaurant, according to police.

The Galveston Police Department says at around 11 a.m., the boy's father arrived for work at Los Lazos Mexican restaurant, located at 6316 Stewart Road, and left the child in the car.

RELATED: What happens when you're locked inside a hot car for 30 minutes

Authorities say the father returned to the car around 4 p.m. and found the child to be unresponsive.

First responders immediately began treating the child when they arrived and later sent him to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

SEE ALSO: Beware the danger of hot cars for children and pets as temperatures rise

Police say the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital after all avenues of treatment were exhausted.

As of this time, no charges have been filed against any member of the family. The investigation, however, is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3702.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestonchild deathhot carchild left in car
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News