17-year-old shot in the head in Tomball, deputies say

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old was shot after meeting someone to purchase something in Tomball on Monday afternoon, deputies say.

At about 1:32 p.m., deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting near 29828 Kingbird Drive.

Upon arrival, HCSO met Tomball PD and Rural Northwest EMS who had the young man with a gunshot wound to the head. He is expected to be OK.

The teenager was meeting someone near a water treatment plant before shots were fired, deputies say.

Investigators believe the 17-year-old was being robbed by the person he was meeting, who fled the scene.

At least six shell casings were found at the scene. Investigators say both parties exchanged gunfire, but no weapon has been found.

