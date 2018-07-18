17-year-old female student dies during band practice at Long Island high school

FARMINGVILLE, Long Island --
A 17-year-old female student died after suffering an apparent medical condition at a Long Island high school Monday night.

Authorities in Suffolk County said the incoming senior, who has not been identified, was at band practice when she appeared to have a medical emergency around 9:15 p.m.

She was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"It is with deep sorrow that the district has learned that an incoming senior at Sachem North High School tragically passed away last night," Superintendent Kenneth Graham said in a statement. "We are currently not aware of the cause of death."

Officials say the death appears non-criminal in nature, but the medical examiner will determine the exact cause.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual's family and friends during this difficult time," Graham said.

The school district provided grief counseling on Tuesday.

A young high school football player was killed at the same school last year during a training exercise. Joshua Mileto, 16, was fatally injured when he was crushed by a log he was carrying with his teammates.
