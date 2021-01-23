teen killed

16-year-old boy who went missing in north Houston found dead, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking for your help in finding more information surrounding the death of a 16-year-old boy who was found dead after he was reported missing.

According to a tweet posted by Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo on Friday, Izaac Ramirez was found dead on Monday in north Houston near Little York Road and the Hardy Toll Road.



"Please help this grieving family," wrote Acevedo in another tweet. "Someone has information that can help get to the bottom of Izaac's disappearance."



The teen was reported missing earlier this month and was last seen on Jan. 6 in Houston's north side. He was seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a "Champions" logo paired with black jeans and black and white Jordan sandals.

Further details surrounding his death, including the cause, were not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department.
