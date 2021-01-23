16-year-old boy who went missing in north Houston found dead, police say

According to a tweet posted by Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo on Friday, Izaac Ramirez was found dead on Monday in north Houston near Little York Road and the Hardy Toll Road.
Sadly, we just learned that he's been identified as the teen found deceased at 610 John Alber Rd on Monday.....and now we ask anyone with info to contact our homicide division 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 22, 2021
Please keep him and his family in your prayers. https://t.co/gFlHXwWuVR
"Please help this grieving family," wrote Acevedo in another tweet. "Someone has information that can help get to the bottom of Izaac's disappearance."
Please help this grieving family. Someone has information that can help get to the bottom of Izaac’s disappearance. pic.twitter.com/RQZqxBZqmh— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 20, 2021
The teen was reported missing earlier this month and was last seen on Jan. 6 in Houston's north side. He was seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a "Champions" logo paired with black jeans and black and white Jordan sandals.
Further details surrounding his death, including the cause, were not immediately released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department.