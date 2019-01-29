15-year-old student arrested for making false bomb threats

15-year-old La Marque High School student arrested for making false bomb threats

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A 15-year-old La Marque High School student was arrested Tuesday for making a false bomb report.

On Monday, the student allegedly called the La Marque Police Department and claimed there was a bomb on the campus.

The teen was identified and taken into custody by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

"We take every threat seriously and we will not stand for anyone threatening our students and staff and creating havoc on our campuses," TCISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Rodney Cavness said. "We will not tolerate threats."

The threat caused students and staff to evacuate the building Monday afternoon.
