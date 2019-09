A 15-year-old male has died after being struck by a vehicle near Waller High School (20950 Field Store Rd). The driver remained on scene and an investigation is underway. #hounews pic.twitter.com/fdE3qEsvqS — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 5, 2019

A 15-year-old boy has died after he was hit by car near Waller High School Thursday morning.The Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the driver stayed at the scene. Deputies are investigating.This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for updates.