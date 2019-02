EMBED >More News Videos Rodeo fans are always looking for the best spots to park, and in one case this weekend, that search left a couple with a pricey towing bill.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2019 is officially underway. NRG Stadium expects over 2.5 million visitors during this year's three-week celebration.During rodeo season, authorities say there is typically a rise in criminal activity, including burglary of motor vehicles, thefts and simple assaults. Many of these crimes happen in the parking lots surrounding the event.In the last few days, The University of Texas police at Houston says there has been a rise in car burglaries in various parking lots.Suspects have broken the windows of vehicles parked on side streets and in crowded parking lots. They then proceed to steal property that is visible inside.There have been approximately 15 crimes in the area since last Thursday when the rodeo cookoff began, according to statistics from the Houston Police Department.UT Police at Houston asks the community to remain vigilant. If you see any suspicious persons or vehicles, contact UT Police at (713) 792-2890.