Pennsylvania police warning parents about these 15 smartphone apps

BENSALEM, Pa. -- As kids head back to school, Pennsylvania police are reminding parents to monitor their child's social media activity--particularly with these apps.

They compiled a list of 15 apps parents should know about: MeetMe, Grindr, Skout, WhatsApp, Tiktok, Badoo, Bumble, Snapchat, Kik, Live.me, Holla, Whisper, Ask.fm, Calculator and Hot or Not.

Police say apps like Kik, Whisper, and Skout are red flags for minors to have on their phones.

The app Calculator acts like its name, but can hide photos, phone numbers and other things minors don't want their parents to see.

"We're dealing with a lot of criminal investigations where we see a lot of these apps pop up," said Lt. Jim Donnelly.

"Maybe go into your kids' cell phone, talk to them about the dangers of it, see who they're talking to, who their friends are," added Donnelly.

Mom's like Stephanie Gonzalez Ferrandez says the only apps on her daughter's phone were approved by her.

"It's very simple. You put a password on but they can't buy apps on it unless you approve it," she said.

Credit: Bensalem Police Department

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniasafetyparentingchildrentechnologyfamilyu.s. & worldappsmartphones
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'A must have': Nearly a fifth of HFD trucks have broken A/C
Fight over puppies ends with man shot in the face
Triple digit heat may have caused mulch fire in NE Houston
Woman with one leg wanted in teen's abduction: police
Humble teen threatened to blow up plane on Snapchat: police
Thieves caught on camera stealing truck from dealership
16-year-old Texas boy dies after being attacked by 3 dogs
Show More
The Polar Express is coming to Galveston
'Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged with federal tax evasion
Weeks needed for young athletes to re-acclimate to outdoors
Mail back in neighborhood where dog scared off carrier
Houston to end traffic deaths by 2030, mayor vows
More TOP STORIES News