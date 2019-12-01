14-year-old accused of shooting sister and killing boyfriend with shot gun

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead, a woman is in the hospital and a 14-year-old boy is in custody after a house party in Katy got out of hand.

Deputies say 18-year-old Briana Hernandez and her 20-year-old boyfriend were shot by her younger brother with a shotgun just before midnight on Pepperrell Place.



The boyfriend was killed and Hernandez was shot in her upper torso after an argument broke out. Hernandez was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Her 14-year-old brother was taken into custody.



According to authorities, there was a house party going on with approximately 10 to 12 people.

The homeowners were out of the country.
