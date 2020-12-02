COVID-19 vaccine

Texas to get 1.4M COVID-19 vaccine doses this month, governor says

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The state of Texas will be receiving 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the CDC this month, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

In a statement issued by the governor on Wednesday, the vaccines will begin arriving the week of Dec. 14.

They'll be distributed to providers across the state who will then administer the immunizations based on plans developed by the state's Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.

More doses may be delivered later this month, but Abbott said increased allotments are expected in January and the following months.

"The state of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized," he said. "As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

