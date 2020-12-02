Texas to get 1.4M COVID-19 vaccine doses this month, governor says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8444764" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Baylor College of Medicine professor on the CDC panel to decide who gets priority when a COVID-19 vaccine is ready in the US shares how the decision is made and what happens next

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The state of Texas will be receiving 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the CDC this month, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.In a statement issued by the governor on Wednesday, the vaccines will begin arriving the week of Dec. 14.They'll be distributed to providers across the state who will then administer the immunizations based on plans developed by the state's Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.More doses may be delivered later this month, but Abbott said increased allotments are expected in January and the following months."The state of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized," he said. "As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."