Allies in Hope CEO Jeffrey Campbell explored ways his organization is advancing the fight against the HIV epidemic in Houston.

Hope for Houston Ball to inspire Houstonians to take action in the fight against HIV

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new ball is coming to town this fall, with a goal of inspiring hope throughout Houston.

"Hope for a cure, hope for a vaccine and for continued expansion in the work that we're doing, both on the prevention side and the medical side," Allies in Hope CEO Jeffrey Campbell told ABC13.

The first Hope for Houston Ball will happen Friday, Nov. 3 at White Oak Music Hall, with a goal of raising $300,000 to end the HIV epidemic in the Bayou City.

After 38 years, AIDS Foundation Houston changed its name in May to Allies in Hope, but not its mission, Campbell said.

"This event really is centered around celebrating our rebrand, celebrating the work that we've done here in Houston, our history and many of the individuals that have been tied to the organization for a very long time," Campbell said.

The ball will feature dinner, entertainment and a silent auction. For Hope for Houston Ball tickets, click here.

Among those community heroes being celebrated this year are Shelby Hodge Vision Award honorees Dr. Rudy and Pastor Juanita Rasmus.

Campbell said the Rasmuses have touched the lives of thousands of Houstonians, as founding senior pastors of St. John's Downtown Church, and as part of Bread of Life, Inc., a nonprofit focused on eradicating hunger and homelessness.

"They played an integral part in my growth and development as an individual, both spiritual and professional," Campbell said. "So we're really happy to be able to honor them."

The ball replaces the World AIDS Day luncheon previously hosted by the organization.

If you're interested in supporting Allies in Hope but can't make this year's ball, the Executive and Professional Association of Houston will host its annual Fall Fundraiser next Saturday, Sept. 30.

Allies in Hope will benefit from proceeds from the fundraiser. For tickets, click here.

