Weeks of verbal disputes led to shooting that injured 17-year-old in the Rosharon area, deputies say

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two 13-year-olds are facing felony counts in the wake of a shooting that had first-responding deputies working to save the 17-year-old victim's life.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said the shooting in the Rosharon area at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday came after weeks of verbal disputes involving the victim, who was shot in the abdomen while driving.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was flown by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where he was stabilized.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies located and detained two suspects, who are both 13, near the shooting scene. They said the two minors were found in possession of firearms.

The teen suspects, who are also not identified due to their age, were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The sheriff's office did not disclose the nature of the disputes.