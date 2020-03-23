Send your story ideas to 13 Investigates

Do you have a story tip, idea or question for 13 Investigates? We want to hear about it.

There are several ways to get in touch with us.

Remember: These channels are for stories that might make good investigations. They're not for press releases, comments or complaints about stories (You can send those on our "Contact Us" page, though).

We will review each message that comes in, though because we get a lot of requests, we may not respond directly to each one.

What is a good tip?

A good tip consists of information that we can use to start investigating a problem, preferably with documented proof of the problem. A hunch, a guess, speculation, or rumors aren't typically good tips. Tips also should have news value that others could benefit from.

Mail

KTRK / ABC13

Attn:13 Investigates

3310 Bissonnet St.

Houston, TX 77005

Note: Due to security, you can never show up to the TV station without an appointment.

Phone tip line

713-663-8760

If you call, be sure to leave us some idea of what the story is about. A message just asking for a callback won't go very far.

Online form

