A 12-year-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe.The Live Oak County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon that Marisol Arroyo was found safe in Laredo.Authorities were also searching for Rigoberto Cruz Santos, 22, in connection to Marisol's abduction.There are still very few details about how Marisol was found. We do not know if Santos is in custody.