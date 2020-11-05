12-year-old boy shot while he slept in Mission Bend drive-by

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old boy was shot while he slept in his bed in the Mission Bend area near the Harris County - Fort Bend County line.

Just after 1 a.m., deputies say someone drove by and shot at the house on Navidad near Villaret.

At least one bullet hit the boy in the leg while he slept.



Investigators spent about four hours at the home taking photos and looking for evidence.

Deputies say the boy got up after he was shot and told his family.

He was taken to Memorial Hermann in stable condition.

Investigators did not provide any information on a possible suspect or vehicle description.

