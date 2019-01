Police need your help finding an 11-year-old girl who disappeared from her southeast Houston home.Elizabeth Mata was last seen late Thursday night in the 600 block of Gilpin.She was last seen wearing a Houston Texans jacket and black tights.Police say it is possible Elizabeth changed her clothing or took other clothes with her.She is 5'2", 100 lbs., and has straight brown hair and brown eyes.If you know where she is, call HPD Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.