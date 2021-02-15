car crash

10 car pile-up on I-45 Gulf Fwy south of downtown Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 10-vehicle pile-up was reported on the I-45 Gulf Freeway, south of downtown, in the first night of the winter storm Sunday.

According to Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña, crews with both the Houston Fire Department and Houston Police Department responded to the scene.

There have been no reported injuries.



Peña reminded residents that road conditions will continue to be dangerous, and that overpasses and bridges will be the first to freeze and last to thaw during the storm.

More than 100 trouble spots have been reported on Houston-area roads during the winter storm.
EMBED More News Videos

Drivers are advised to stay off the roads as the winter storm has taken hold.



Earlier in the night, multiple vehicles were involved in a pile-up wreck on Beltway 8 near the Hardy Toll Road on Houston's north side.

Harris County Toll Road Authority officials cleared the scene. It's not yet clear exactly how many vehicles were part of the chain-reaction crash. There is no word if anyone was injured.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared that the dispatch center had received dozens of traffic-related calls since Sunday morning.



Then at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted there were 134 traffic crashes across the Houston area. Officials advise against any travel.



SEE ALSO: Driving on black ice: Tips for avoiding a hidden danger on the road
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashsnow emergencysnowweather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
HPD patrol vehicle involved in crash on the North Freeway
At least 6 dead in massive north Texas pileup
Woman charged in deadly crash with HCSO sergeant
Driver survives 70-foot plunge after skidding off Milwaukee ramp
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coldest February Houston weather in 122 years is moving in
More than 130 icy spots reported on Houston-area roadways
Texas power grid enters third emergency alert stage
Power outages increase around Houston-area in winter storm
President Biden approves Texas emergency declaration
Houston-area school and college winter weather plans
Strangers save Cypress woman's life after icy rollover wreck
Show More
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo says window to prep for storm has closed
Winter weather sends airport travel into major delays
People wait over 6 hours in cold for shelter at George R. Brown
Looking back at Houston's Feb. 1960 snow storm
Homeless outreach mission extends beyond winter's wrath
More TOP STORIES News