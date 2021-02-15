10 car pile-up on I-45 Gulf Fwy south of downtown Houston, HFD says

🚨10 car pile up on 45 south of downtown. @HoustonFire @houstonpolice on location. Avoid unnecessary travel



👉🏽 Road conditions will remain dangerous



👉🏽 Overpasses & bridges will be 1st to freeze and last to thaw — Chief Samuel Peña (@FireChiefofHFD) February 15, 2021

Since 6am today, our dispatch center has received these calls:

Icy Roadway calls 19

Minor Accidents 45

Major Accidents 10#HouNews #HouWx — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 15, 2021

134 traffic crashes working across @HoustonTX. Please avoid traveling until this severe weather event subsides. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 15, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 10-vehicle pile-up was reported on the I-45 Gulf Freeway, south of downtown, in the first night of the winter storm Sunday.According to Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña, crews with both the Houston Fire Department and Houston Police Department responded to the scene.There have been no reported injuries.Peña reminded residents that road conditions will continue to be dangerous, and that overpasses and bridges will be the first to freeze and last to thaw during the storm.Earlier in the night, multiple vehicles were involved in a pile-up wreck on Beltway 8 near the Hardy Toll Road on Houston's north side.Harris County Toll Road Authority officials cleared the scene. It's not yet clear exactly how many vehicles were part of the chain-reaction crash. There is no word if anyone was injured.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared that the dispatch center had received dozens of traffic-related calls since Sunday morning.Then at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted there were 134 traffic crashes across the Houston area. Officials advise against any travel.