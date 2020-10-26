Society

102-year-old voter gets President Obama's attention after viral tweet

HAMPTON, South Carolina (KTRK) -- A woman in South Carolina is inspiring voters across the country.

A tweet showing 102-year-old Ora Smith early voting went viral after her nephew shared it Wednesday.

"Aunt Ora" was born the same year the Spanish Flu Pandemic spread across the globe, 1918.

Now, 102 years later, she's casting her ballot during another global pandemic.

RELATED: Woman has hilarious tips on waiting in line to vote in viral TikTok video
EMBED More News Videos

Get your chair and get your snacks! This Houston mother wasn't going to let anything stop her from voting, and well, she tells the story best in the video above!



"If she can do it, you can too!" Aunt Ora's nephew Quentin Youmans said in his tweet.



Aunt Ora's viral photos even caught the attention of former President Barack Obama.

He shared her photos to his Twitter adding, "102 never looked better! Grateful for all the folks like your great aunt who continue to show up and vote in this important election."



SEE ALSO: Councilwoman's 98-year-old grandmother recalls time she was not allowed to vote
EMBED More News Videos

It's not every day you hear history from someone who lived through it!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouth carolinavotingvote 20202020 presidential electionelectiontwitterviralbarack obama
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in Montgomery Co. plane crash have been identified
Man accused of killing ex-wife's boyfriend is in custody
Man claims HPD shot at him before he opened fire on sergeant
Senate poised to confirm Barrett, Dems powerless to block
El Paso COVID-19 hospitalizations increase 300%
Zeta expected to become Cat 1 hurricane today
Pedestrian thrown 100 feet in air before dying in hit-and-run
Show More
Low-income Houstonians offered a way to address late court fees
Louisiana city turns hurricane debris into decorative 'stumpkins'
19-year-old arrested for sex trafficking in W Houston
Everything we know about Kamala Harris' visit to Texas
150-pound white rhino born at Disney's Animal Kingdom
More TOP STORIES News