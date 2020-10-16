Politics

Houston Councilwoman's 98-year-old grandmother recalls time she was not allowed to vote

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Councilwoman Letitia Plummer's grandmother said she does not take her right to vote for granted because she recalls a time when, as a Black woman, she was turned away from the polls.

Plummer shared the video of her grandmother, Letitia Washington Plummer, from NRG Park on Thursday. The 98-year-old had just dropped off her mail-in ballot and the councilwoman was waiting in line to drive-thru vote.

"I don't have the slightest idea of the first time that I voted. I do have an idea of the first time I tried to vote and there was some discrepancy because I was Black American. And at the time I was growing up, Black Americans didn't have the opportunity," the elder Plummer said.



She said the first time she tried to vote she went with her husband, Matthew Plummer, Sr, who was a Civil Rights promoter, in Alabama.

"This would've been in the 40s. Probably 1945," she said.

In an interview with ABC13, Plummer said that after being turned away, they then went to a lawyer's office and were on the list of the first people to file a voting rights lawsuit in the state of Alabama.

"Regardless of the situation, voting is your opportunity," she said.

It would be another 20 years before the Voting Rights Act of 1965 became federal law, securing the right to vote for Black Americans.

"I think our young people need to realize how fortunate we are to have this opportunity," Councilwoman Plummer said.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonvotingvote 20202020 presidential electionhouston politics
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cold front blowing through Southeast Texas
Correa hits walk-off homer to keep Astros alive in ALCS
Texas billionaire charged in largest US tax fraud case
Fort Bend ISD warning of fake website posing as district
HISD students raise concerns about returning to in-person learning
Settlement reached in lawsuit of 6 students suing SFA in swatting case
Unemployed Texans will have to start doing work search requirements
Show More
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
Houston woman who disappeared last month found dead
Trump, Biden go at it, from a distance, in town halls
Woman caught on video viciously kicking puppy
The problems early voters in Fort Bend Co. faced on day 3
More TOP STORIES News