COVID-19 vaccine

100-year-old woman surprised with trip to favorite store after getting vaccinated

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 100-year-old woman from Angleton reminds us not to take the simple things in life for granted, especially not during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lucinda Mills went an entire year without being able to shop at her favorite store, H-E-B. So, when her granddaughter Tamesha surprised her with a trip to the grocery store, she threw her hands in her face out of excitement.

Mills' family wanted her be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before she left the house. She received her second dose of the Moderna vaccine about two weeks ago.

"I was scared at first," Mills said when her granddaughter asked how she felt about getting the vaccine.

In the video, you hear Mills' approval of the vaccine. She said her arm was a bit sore at first after receiving the shot, but shortly after she was able to lift her arm up, which is something she said she wasn't able to do before.

"I made the decision for you to get the vaccine, and I talked you into it because overall, the benefits outweighed the risks of you getting COVID," Tamesha said during a Facebook Live.

Her family members said they also got the vaccine so that they'd be able to take close care of her.

Mills used a $100 gift card she received from the store manager for her birthday back in September.

"She loves H-E-B. That is the only thing that kept her going, was waiting on the day to go to her favorite grocery store," Tamesha wrote.

Her granddaughters joked that their grocery store visit would be interesting because Mills is very particular about the groceries she buys as she's a stickler to her doctor's orders.

