University of Houston gets $1 million boost from Medical Center powerhouse

HOUSTON, Texas -- Medical research at the University of Houston's new College of Medicine has received a seven-figure boost from a local powerhouse. Houston Methodist has announced a $1 million gift for an endowed professorship at the University of Houston.
This new Houston Methodist Professorship of Medical Education will have a joint appointment in UH's College of Education and College of Medicine, and an adjunct appointment at the Houston Methodist Academic Institute (HMAI), according to a press release. Houston Methodist's Academic Institute boasts some of the world's preeminent physician-scientists who are working to transition discoveries in the lab into patient treatments.
The scientist hired for this new endowed post will be expected to have a proven track record of impactful research and achievements recognized by membership in the National Academy of Science, National Academy of Medicine, or another national academy related to the field of study, according to UH.
