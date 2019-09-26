10-year-old who went missing in west Houston found safe

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a 10-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday afternoon in west Houston has been found safe.Khiry Karim was last seen in the 3100 block of Hayes Road when he got off the school bus in front of his apartment complex around 4:20 p.m.Overnight the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division said Khiry was found.Police did not provide further information on the circumstances.