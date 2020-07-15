10-year-old boy shot in the face while playing video games, deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the face when someone fired a gun at a house.

It happened in the 23000 block of Birnam Wood Blvd. and Reynaldo Drive.

According to deputies, they were dispatched to the home around 4 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies found out that Julian Martinez Jr. had been shot in the face while playing video games.

"I feel nervous because they stay right there. My daughter sleeps by herself, now I'm scared," neighbor Jurissa Hernandez told ABC13.

Hernandez said she is scared for her own kids. She added that her kids play basketball with Julian.

Authorities say the bullet that hit Julian came from outside the home in a suspected drive-by shooting.

Julian was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery on his brain.

His father, Julian Martinez Sr., told ABC13 that the bullet hit his son's brain and that it's currently stuck inside and may have to stay there due to some bleeding during surgery.

The father said there's no swelling, and his son is in critical but stable condition. He also added that his son will have a long road to recovery.

Deputies say there were five people inside the home, two parents and three children, including the victim. Investigators don't believe anyone inside the home had anything to do with the shooting, HCSO said.

"It would be unusual if a 10-year-old was targeted. Whether or not the house was targeted or mistaken identity, we don't know," Sgt. Jason Brown with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities say they have been talking to a lot of people and are searching for any video that might help find the suspects involved.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for the boy's medical expenses.

