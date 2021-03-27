teen shot

10-year-old accidentally shot in Cypress, HCSO says

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A 10-year-old was accidentally shot in northwest Harris County, deputies say.

It happened at a home in the 20000 block of Cypress Breeze Drive Friday night.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office told Eyewitness News the child was shot on accident and was rushed to the hospital.

The 10-year-old is stable, according to investigators. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstongun safetygun violenceshootingteen shotaccidental shootingteenviolenceaccidentguns
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN SHOT
Teen shot during gun battle in NW Houston, police say
1 dead, teen critically injured in W. Houston shooting
How COVID-19 has impacted rise in violence involving teens
Teens riding golf cart shot at in Sienna neighborhood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men arrested in Seabrook in connection with Capitol riot
Texan Live's Game of the Week: Kingwood vs. Atascocita
Weekend rain could help wash pollen problems away
Ex-girlfriend of man accused in child's death says he was abusive
Mom wanted after 2-month-old found dead in bag full of ice
Snap-decision defense may not work for ex-cop in George Floyd trial
Katy ISD football player finishes rehab after horrific crash
Show More
Teen shot during gun battle in NW Houston, police say
Dozens of guns seized daily as violent crime 'never stops'
Tax preparer pulls gun on clients and attacks 1 of them
Galveston 4th of July fireworks returning, but with changes
GOP lawmakers tour border in midst of migrant surge
More TOP STORIES News