10-year-old and 16-year-old shot in separate incidents on same night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "Is this the new normal?" asked Sheriff Ed Gonzalez after a 10-year-old and 16-year-old were shot in separate incidents on Tuesday night.

Gonzalez says the 10-year-old was shot by his 12-year-old friend with a long rifle in northwest Houston. The child is in surgery and expected to survive.

According to deputies, the 16-year-old was shot in a possible altercation on Philippine Street near Gessner Road. The teen is in stable condition, according to Gonzalez.




There were two adults and several of the boy's siblings inside the home at the time of the incident, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

