10-year-old and 16-year-old shot in separate incidents on same night

Busy evening for @HCSOTexas. Investigators are out at 14333 Philippine Street where a possible altercation between teens left a 16-year-old shot. Teen was said to be stable. At a separate scene, a 10-year-old was accidently shot by his 12-yr-old friend with a long rifle. Child — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 8, 2020

is in surgery but expected to survive. Is this the new normal? #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 8, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "Is this the new normal?" asked Sheriff Ed Gonzalez after a 10-year-old and 16-year-old were shot in separate incidents on Tuesday night.Gonzalez says the 10-year-old was shot by his 12-year-old friend with a long rifle in northwest Houston. The child is in surgery and expected to survive.According to deputies, the 16-year-old was shot in a possible altercation on Philippine Street near Gessner Road. The teen is in stable condition, according to Gonzalez.