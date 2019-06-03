10-year-old riding on ATV hit by car in Highlands area

By
A 10-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when the 4-wheeler he was riding on was struck by a woman's car in the Highlands area.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened in the Highlands area at the 200 block of Begonia Lane.

Investigators say two vehicles were speeding down Begonia, both of them went through the stop sign but it was the second vehicle, a silver SUV, that slammed into the boy as he rode across the street.

Neighbors in the area told ABC13 Eyewitness News they heard the commotion from inside their homes.

"It sounded like an explosion," said Jennifer Nerf.

"I got out of the car, ran over here, and he was unconscious for a quite a while," Joseph Benningfield said.

Deputies say the driver left the vehicle and tried to flee the scene on foot.

According to deputies, the woman, who they believe was the driver, is being questioned. They could not tell if she appeared to be under the influence.

"There's kids up and down the street. There's no reason to be coming through that fast to have that little boy fly 100 feet through the air. No," Benningfield said.





