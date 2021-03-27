10-year-old accidentally shot in Cypress, HCSO says

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A 10-year-old was accidentally shot in northwest Harris County, deputies say.It happened at a home in the 20000 block of Cypress Breeze Drive Friday night.The Harris County Sheriff's Office told Eyewitness News the child was shot by accident and was rushed to the hospital.The 10-year-old is stable, according to investigators. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.