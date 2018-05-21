SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Man installs 10 white crosses to honor victims of Santa Fe HS shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

10 white crosses honors victims of Santa Fe high School shooting (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
In honor of the 10 people killed in Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School, a few students stood in silence with members of the community to honor the victims of the shooting.

Ten white crosses with red hearts were also displayed in front of the school to symbolize the eight students and two teachers killed during the mass shooting.

EMBED More News Videos

Man drives from Chicago to put up crosses with the names of Santa Fe HS shooting victims


A man from Chicago who travels to mass murder sites to pay tribute to the victims placed the crosses on the campus.

RELATED: Chicago man honors Las Vegas victims with crosses

EMBED More News Videos

A Chicago man drove to Las Vegas to place 58 crosses in honor of the victims of the shooting at Mandalay Bay.



During the moment of silence, many embraced in prayer. Others bowed their heads solemnly.

President Trump has also ordered that all U.S. flags fly at half-staff out of respect for those affected by the shooting through sunset on May 22.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingschool shootinggood samaritan
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Ribbons placed around Santa Fe ahead of back to school
Santa Fe ISD adds more protection as school year starts
Santa Fe first responders honored Thursday night at city hall
What Santa Fe HS students will see when school returns
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News