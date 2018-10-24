10 students injured in school bus accident near Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials say 19 students were on board a school bus involved in a wreck just outside Austin.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 71 at Tucker Hill Lane.


Bastrop ISD says 19 students headed to high school and middle school were on the bus at the time. Eight students were taken to a hospital by ambulance, and two others were taken by their parents.

The bus driver was also taken to a hospital for treatment.


The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.
