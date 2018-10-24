Before 8:00 this a.m., Bus 220 carrying students from CCHS, CCMS & CCIS was involved in an accident at Tucker Hill Ln & 71. Approx 20 students on board. 10 transported to Dell Children’s. Others taken to hospital by parents. Accident under investigation. More details to come. — Bastrop ISD (@BastropISD) October 24, 2018

*UPDATE* - 19 students on board, 8 transported by ambulance and 2 by parents to area hospitals. Bus driver also transported. Extent of injuries is unknown at this time. We will continue to update as information is available. — Bastrop ISD (@BastropISD) October 24, 2018

Officials say 19 students were on board a school bus involved in a wreck just outside Austin.The accident happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 71 at Tucker Hill Lane.Bastrop ISD says 19 students headed to high school and middle school were on the bus at the time. Eight students were taken to a hospital by ambulance, and two others were taken by their parents.The bus driver was also taken to a hospital for treatment.The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.The accident remains under investigation.