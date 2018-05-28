1 man arrested, another at large after attempted break-in at Galleria

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say 2 men tried to break into the Galleria overnight (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police arrested one man and are searching for another after an attempted break-in at the Galleria mall Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said an officer working security spotted two men attempting to break in the mall around 1:30 a.m.

The officer reportedly yelled at the two men, who then took off on foot.

According to police, the two suspects headed towards the 610 West Loop, but authorities were able to catch one suspect hiding in the bushes near Dillard's department store.

Police say the other suspect is still on the run.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted robberymallHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News