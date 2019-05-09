1 person killed in fiery wrong-way crash involving 19-year-old alleged drunk driver

HPD investigating a fatal wrong way accident on Highway 90. A person of interest located at a nearby convenience store. pic.twitter.com/mlh7dP9SuW — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) May 9, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead after a fiery wrong-way crash involving a possible drunk driver in southwest Houston.The crash happened on South Main and Hiram Clarke around 2 a.m.Authorities said a 19-year-old was driving the wrong way southbound on Highway 90 when he crashed head-on into another driver, causing the vehicles to catch fire. The driver of the other vehicle died in the burning car.The suspect was able to get out, but tried to leave the scene and get into someone else's car, authorities said.The 19-year-old was taken into custody and failed sobriety tests, according to Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.Teare said the suspect told officers he had been drinking at a club in downtown Houston. He is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid. Employees of the club could also face charges."This is one of the most selfish crimes out there, getting behind the wheel intoxicated," Teare said. "It's disheartening. It should be a wake up call to the entire community. We've got to stop this."