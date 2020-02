HPD commanders, investigators & PIO en route to a shooting incident in the 1000 block of Calvin that occurred about 12:45 p.m. Preliminary information is one person is dead, three others taken by ambulance or private auto to area hospitals. No other info. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 8, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Saturday afternoon, officials responded to the 1000 block of Calvin street at W. Montgomery road in northwest Houston after reports of a shooting.Houston police said around 12:45 p.m., four people were shot at the scene.Three people were transported to local area hospitals, and one person was reported dead at the scene.