Woman hit and killed by vehicle on I-10 after chase with Harris Co. deputies

@HCSOTexas units pursued a vehicle. Once the car came to a stop, 3 individuals fled from the scene. Two males were quickly apprehended, a female ran onto traffic & was struck by a private vehicle near the 16800 blk of Katy Fwy. The female was pronounced deceased at the scene. pic.twitter.com/p8hGPv9vaV — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 21, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8947678" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Press play to watch SkyEye video of the end of the chase on I-10 near Barker Cypress when the suspects crashed on the feeder and ran onto the freeway.

POLICE CHASE: Outbound traffic on katy freeway on west side of highway 6 is completely shut down after a police chase. It appears one suspect was hit while trying to cross the freeway & run from police. pic.twitter.com/HbLYSRV2NA — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) December 21, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8947245" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Press play to watch video from Skyeye.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2524349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video of a high-speed chase on the East Freeway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2525095" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputy tackles suspect after wild high-speed chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase ended with a woman being struck by a driver on I-10 Monday morning, after she fled from a car involved in a police pursuit.The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has been identified as Ashley Molina.Harris County Sheriff's deputies chased three suspects in a dark-colored van across Houston's west side.The chase wasn't incredibly high speed, but included wrong-way driving and several close calls.Deputies were able to target the driver with spike strips, causing the van to be on rims at the end of the chase.Before the sun rose, the suspect was driving on I-10 without headlights.Eventually, the van crashed on the feeder road and two men and a woman jumped from the van.The suspects ran across the freeway and deputies chased after them.The female suspect was struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Deputies say in total, the woman ran across all five eastbound lanes and two HOV lanes before she was struck in the westbound lanes of I-10.According to Gonzalez, both male suspects were taken into custody.Investigators say the pursuit began when deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop after a minor traffic infraction. Deputies say as soon as they turned on their lights, the suspects fled.All outbound lanes of I-10 were closed for hours as crews investigated the crash.