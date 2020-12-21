police chase

Woman hit and killed by vehicle on I-10 after chase with Harris Co. deputies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase ended with a woman being struck by a driver on I-10 Monday morning, after she fled from a car involved in a police pursuit.

The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has been identified as Ashley Molina.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies chased three suspects in a dark-colored van across Houston's west side.



The chase wasn't incredibly high speed, but included wrong-way driving and several close calls.

Deputies were able to target the driver with spike strips, causing the van to be on rims at the end of the chase.

Before the sun rose, the suspect was driving on I-10 without headlights.



Eventually, the van crashed on the feeder road and two men and a woman jumped from the van.

The suspects ran across the freeway and deputies chased after them.

The female suspect was struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say in total, the woman ran across all five eastbound lanes and two HOV lanes before she was struck in the westbound lanes of I-10.

According to Gonzalez, both male suspects were taken into custody.

Investigators say the pursuit began when deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop after a minor traffic infraction. Deputies say as soon as they turned on their lights, the suspects fled.

All outbound lanes of I-10 were closed for hours as crews investigated the crash.

EMBED More News Videos

Video of a high-speed chase on the East Freeway



EMBED More News Videos

Deputy tackles suspect after wild high-speed chase


