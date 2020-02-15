1 dead after shooting in apparent pawn shop robbery in Greenway-area

HPD homicide investigators are en route to a fatal shooting at 3800 Richmond where a male is deceased. Preliminary information is a suspect drove into the business. Further information will be provided at the scene. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 15, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead following a violent robbery at a pawn shop in Houston's Greenway area.Houston police say the robbery suspects backed their vehicle into the store located in the 3800 block of Richmond Avenue Saturday evening.After they crashed their vehicle into the store, police say the suspects got out and shots were fired.HPD says one male suspect was shot and killed, and at least one other took off, leaving the vehicle in the 3700 block of Portsmouth Street.Police have not provided a description of the remaining suspect(s).It is unclear at this time who fired their weapon.