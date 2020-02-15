1 dead after shooting in apparent pawn shop robbery in Greenway-area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead following a violent robbery at a pawn shop in Houston's Greenway area.

Houston police say the robbery suspects backed their vehicle into the store located in the 3800 block of Richmond Avenue Saturday evening.

After they crashed their vehicle into the store, police say the suspects got out and shots were fired.



HPD says one male suspect was shot and killed, and at least one other took off, leaving the vehicle in the 3700 block of Portsmouth Street.

Police have not provided a description of the remaining suspect(s).

It is unclear at this time who fired their weapon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrobberyshots firedshootingarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carlos Correa defends Jose Altuve's MVP title
Buffalo Wild Wings gets roasted after Astros tweet
Gospel singer among 2 killed in NE Harris Co. crash
Partly sunny Sunday with more rain next week
Manhunt underway for teen accused of killing mom, 6-year-old
2nd wave of flu hits US kids amid coronavirus fears
Former HISD teacher accused of touching 9-year-old now in custody
Show More
Army vet missing from League City may suffer from PTSD
What to know before the Roughnecks game this weekend
Teenage double amputee practices with Houston Roughnecks
Men-only barbershop defends decision to kick woman out
Man found shot to death in middle of street in north Houston
More TOP STORIES News