1 dead, 1 injured after hit-and-run on Gulf Freeway feeder road at Edgebrook

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after one man was killed in southeast Houston Friday.

Houston police responded to reports of an auto pedestrian crash on Edgebrook near the Gulf Freeway around 3:45 a.m.

Police say they received a call stating that two men were lying in the middle of the street. When officers arrived, they found one man dead and the other injured.

Investigators say someone driving a black GMC hit the two men while they were in the middle of one of the lanes. Investigators believe the two men were homeless and possibly arguing in the street before they were hit by the vehicle.

The driver of the black GMC did not stop and render aid after the crash, police say.

Two lanes of the I-45 northbound feeder are closed at Edgebrook due to the incident.
