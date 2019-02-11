HPD Commander Craig Bellamy briefs media fatal shooting at a city park https://t.co/tL2AwK1BpA — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 12, 2019

One teenager was killed Monday evening while another was wounded after shots rang at a park in southwest Houston.According to Houston police, the shooting happened at Marian Park just after 6 p.m.The injured teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The other victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are working several leads but no information has been given on the suspect.This incident happened while a volleyball practice with young kids was taking place nearby.