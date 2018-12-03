1 child dead and 40 injured after charter bus carrying youth football team crashes in Arkansas

A child is dead and 40 others are hurt after a bus carrying a youth football team crashed in Arkansas.

BENTON, Arkansas --
Authorities say a charter bus carrying a youth football team has crashed in Arkansas, killing one child and injuring at least 40 other people.

Arkansas State Police said the wreck happened early Monday just after 2:30 a.m. along Interstate 30 near Benton.

State police said the charter bus was traveling from Texas to Memphis, Tennessee.

Police said the bus was carrying a football team that had played in a championship game in Dallas over the weekend. Police say most of the injured are children who were taken to hospitals in Little Rock and Benton.

Authorities did not immediately identify which school was involved.

State police say the bus overturned after driving off the interstate.

The bus driver is being questioned by troopers.
