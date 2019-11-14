$400K worth of liquid cocaine discovered in shampoo bottles

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- U.S. Customs officers found 35 pounds of cocaine in an unusual form and place Monday.

A traveler from Colombia had liquid cocaine in 24 shampoo bottles in his bag. The cocaine is valued at over $400,000.

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol found the 26-year-old would-be smuggler as he retrieved his checked baggage from the luggage carousel at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

When the officers discovered the full-sized shampoo bottles, a K9 alerted them in a manner to indicate the presence of narcotics. Officers then tested the liquid inside the bottle and it was revealed to be cocaine.

The would-be smuggler was returned to Colombia and the narcotics were seized and turned over to the Houston Police Department for further investigation.

RELATED:
Man tried smuggling 1 lb. of cocaine underneath wig: Police
Man accused of smuggling 34 live birds to JFK Airport through curlers in his carry-on luggage
Mom, son from Houston allegedly disguised $200K as tamales to smuggle into Mexico
Airline employee allegedly tried to smuggle 9 pounds of cocaine at airport
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncocainesmugglingbush intercontinental airport
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad charged after 3-year-old accidentally shot, killed himself
Justin Verlander wins 2nd Cy Young Award in close vote
How Deputy Dhaliwal's family is coping months after his murder
Cocaine mailed to Houston police with list of names
Incredibly rare clouded leopard cubs born at Houston Zoo
Wild chase through quiet street captured on doorbell cam
Man wanted in road rage shooting of student on Halloween
Show More
Youth minister acquitted in sex assault case
$100K in gold and silver up for grabs in Houston treasure hunt
Puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
Prepare for a cold, cloudy, and wet Thursday
Dolly Parton superfan's home 'practically a museum' to icon
More TOP STORIES News