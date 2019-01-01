$35,000 reward offered for 7-year-old girl's killer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5001849" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt spoke with ABC13's Marla Carter about why he decided to get involved in the case.

Deputies are starting the new year searching for a little girl's killer, but now two other people are offering up money for tips.Journalist Shaun King and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt have come together to offer a $35,000 reward to find the person who shot and killed Jazmine Barnes on Sunday.Jazmine was with her mother and siblings inside the family's vehicle when she was shot.Her mother, 30-year-old LaPorsha Washington, said she was taking her daughters to the store to get coffee when someone started shooting out of nowhere.Jazmine died at the scene. Her mother was hospitalized with injuries.Investigators released a photo of the suspect's truck, described as a 4-door red pickup truck. The make and model is not known.If you have any information, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.You can also make an anonymous tip online at