$25K reward offered after teen electrocuted in Santa Fe area

SANTA FE, TX (KTRK) -- Investigators say the Galveston County teen who was electrocuted two weeks ago didn't die from an accident. Detectives are now searching for the person they believe killed the teen when he or she cut down power lines.Mason Curlee, 19, was electrocuted, his body found near live power lines in a remote area off Highway 6 near Santa Fe High School. It's a popular fishing spot. Curlee died doing what he loved: fishing."I feel like I'm going to wake up some day. I haven't done it so far," said Danny Curlee, Mason's father.One week ago, the teen's family said goodbye. They buried Curlee and are now in the process of picking out a headstone.Two weeks after his tragic death, investigators now believe this was a criminal act. Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset says someone cut down the CenterPoint Energy pole, cut the electric lines, stripped them and stole copper."We have a great problem here in Galveston County, throughout Texas and probably the nation,Trochesset said. "Individuals stealing precious metal and selling it for scrap. Pennies on the dollar. But in this case, it led to the death of a 19-year-old who just wanted to go fishing."Who did this? Galveston County Crimestoppers and CenterPoint are offering a 25,000 dollar reward to anyone who can help detectives find that person."He was probably very knowledgeable in electrical because we're surprised he wasn't found deceased at the same location," Trochesset said.The sheriff said CenterPoint never knew the lines were cut because they powered an abandoned house. They were still live when Curlee's body was found.Curlee's parents say they're not angry. They're just sad. They want whoever did this caught, so another family isn't torn apart."If they're caught, they need to be prosecuted. But at this time, I can only deal with trying to get through what I have to get through," said Danny Curlee.If you have any information on this case, call Crimestoppers at 409-763-TIPS (8477).