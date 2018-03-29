WEATHER

Storms are gone, rivers and creeks are rising

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The storms are over. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the sky will clear out later today, but we need to keep an eye on area creeks and rivers that are still rising from a swath of 5-7" of rain that fell north of Houston.

Minor river flooding is ongoing along the West Fork of the San Jacinto River at Highway 59, and the river will crest this evening at a moderate level, putting water into some homes in the Northshore subdivision. Major river flooding is now expected to occur along the Trinity River in Liberty Easter weekend.

Several creeks northwest and northeast of Houston are out of their banks, flooding low-lying roadways.

Sunshine and mild temperatures and lower humidity for Easter weekend.

