One more dry day Monday before the rain returns Tuesday

Monday's weather will be a carbon copy of Sunday's. Expect a breezy, humid day with above average temps. Most areas will stay dry.Rain chances increase toward the middle of next week. Scattered showers will pop up Tuesday. Thunderstorms with heavy rain are possible Wednesday into Thursday. A few storms could be severe. Afterwords, the sky should clear with pleasant temperatures and lower humidity for Easter weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.