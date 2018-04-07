WEATHER

Grab a jacket, it's going to get cold again!

Meteorologist Collin Myers has a look at what to expect this weekend. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Get ready for a chilly Saturday night.

Most of the rain moved out overnight, but clouds should stick around today.

Strong northerly winds gusting to more than 30 mph will drop our temps from the upper 60s in the morning, to the upper 40s during the evening. After a cold start to your Sunday, expect a beautiful day.

