Grab a jacket, it's going to get cold again!

Get ready for a chilly Saturday night.Most of the rain moved out overnight, but clouds should stick around today.Strong northerly winds gusting to more than 30 mph will drop our temps from the upper 60s in the morning, to the upper 40s during the evening. After a cold start to your Sunday, expect a beautiful day.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.