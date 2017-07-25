SPEED LIMIT

Vote this week could lower speed limit by 5 mph along Galveston Seawall

Vote set to lower speed limit along Galveston Seawall

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A vote set for later this week could lower the speed limit along a longer portion of Galveston's Seawall Boulevard than previously proposed.

Under the proposed ordinance, Seawall's speed limit would lower from 40 mph to 35 mph between Ferry Road and 61st Street.

A previous proposal called for the speed limit reduction between a shorter portion of Seawall, from Ferry Road to 39th Street.

The vote is set for Thursday.

In the city council agenda, the ordinance is being proposed "for purposes of safety and convenience," deeming it in "the public interest."
Related Topics:
trafficspeed limitgovernmentGalveston
