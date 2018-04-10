SPORTS

Everything you need to know about Texans cheerleader tryouts

Here's the 2016 recap video of the Houston Texans Cheerleader tryouts. They will be looking to fill their 2017 squad beginning April 1. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans Cheerleaders are looking for you to be a part of the most exciting cheerleading team in the NFL.

Cheerleader hopefuls will begin the tryout process at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Saturday, April 14.

Once you're picked, it's your chance to see the world on military tours and special appearances.

The Houston Texans Cheerleaders will perform at NRG Stadium in front of at least 70,000 fans at Texans home games, as well as on the road and on national television.

PHOTOS: Meet the 2017 Houston Texans cheerleaders!

Here is 2018 Texans Cheerleader tryout information:
Day 1: Saturday, April 14
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Registration
4:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.: Round One
7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.: Round Two
9:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.: Round Three

Location: Houston Methodist Training Center

Day 2: Sunday, April 15
Interviews
Time & Location TBD

What To Wear:
*Dance friendly shoes.
*Dance hot pants or briefs, no thongs.
*Midriff top.
*Hair and makeup need to be performance quality, no ponytails.

What To Bring:
*One current photo, and size.
*Completed waiver.
*Valid photo I.D.
*Water, dry snacks, mirrors and blankets

Please Note: There will be additional mandatory dates for team meetings if you make the squad. Dates TBD.

Requirements:
*Must be 18 years of age by April 2. There is no maximum age limit.
*Must have a high school diploma or G.E.D.
*Must at least have a part-time job or be a student.
*No height or weight requirements, but you must be in good physical condition.

Time Commitment:
*Rehearsals are usually 9 hours each week. Typically Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 7 p.m.- 10 p.m.
*During the season, the time commitment is around 16 hours per week, including games.
*Cheerleaders are also required to do 50 appearances each year.
*Most team members are full-time students, full-time mothers, or have full-time jobs.
*Being a Houston Texans Cheerleader is not a full-time job, although Cheerleaders are paid for appearances, gameday, rehearsal, and all other hours worked.
