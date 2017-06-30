SOCIETY

Texas couple shows love for Torchy's Tacos and each other in photo shoot

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
All you need is love and tacos.

An Austin couple showed their life-long commitment for each other and tacos in a food-themed engagement photo shoot at Torchy's Tacos.

"Torchy's was our first date night when we moved to Austin. We instantly feel in love," Kat Clark told ABC13.

Clark and her fiance Aaron Slevin met through an online dating service while they were both living in Nacogdoches. The two had been dating for four years before Slevin finally popped the question during a vacation in Bandera.

Clark said it was Slevin's idea to do something a little different for their engagement photos.

"Our love for Torchy's is pretty solid. It's a place where we share with many of our friends and family that come in from out of town," Clark said.

Photographer Chelsea Hendrix captured their love for Torchy's in a series of photos. One picture shows the couple sharing a taco with a message on a small chalkboard that reads "All you need is love and tacos." Another photo shows the engagement ring sitting on top of the straw of a Torchy's drink.

"I figured candid shots would work the best," Hendrix said.

Torchy's even shared one of the photos on their social media accounts.

"The couple had a pun in mind for the queso shot which was 'Queso, we're getting married.' And that's how the famous picture came to be.

Torchy's shared it with the caption, "#Relationshipgoals."

"I'm engaged to a man that keeps me on my toes and makes life very interesting," Clark said.

And just in case you are all wondering, Slevin's favorite taco at Torchy's is the fried avocado, while Clark loves the Trailer Park.

