Congratulations are in order for Fusee the dog! She is a mom to eight new puppies, who are already internet famous.Fusee's owner, Elsa Veria-Means, posted photos on Twitter of the dog's maternity photo shoot on June 26 when the was 8 weeks pregnant. Yes, it was a real maternity shoot for a dog and it made animal lovers across social media light up with joy."My best friend is 8 weeks pregnant, so we decided to do a maternity photo shoot," Veria-Means wrote. Photographer Clayton Foshaug captured the adorable moment between Fusee and Veria-Means. Foshaug said Veria-Means had been wanting to do the photo shoot for a while, but it didn't actually come together until the last minute.Fusee channeled her inner flower child, wearing a crown of flowers around her head. In one photo, Veria-Means had a poster that read, "Soon 2 Be Mom!"And just like any other maternity photo shoot with the woman showing her pregnant belly, Veria-Means held Fusee up to show hers."Fusee was such a great doggie model and made it easy and fast," Foshaug told ABC13.The photo shoot came just in time. Fusee had her puppies Wednesday night.And in case you're wondering, yes. A photo shoot with Fusee and her new babies is already in the works.