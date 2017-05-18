HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's a photo shoot that has people talking across the country.
The pictures may not land Jonathan LaFluer in a calendar or on the pages of a fashion magazine, but they sure are shaking up the internet not to mention his marriage.
"I think it made up for a lot you know," said LaFluer as he laughed.
He admits he's not the best at giving gifts to his wife so he decided, with the help of his brother-in-law photographer Josh Melton, he could use his job site as the backdrop for the pictures.
"He's been my best model by far. I'd say it took a couple of beers and all of a sudden, he just let out his inner model," said Melton.
Boy did he ever.
Check out these hot and steamy 'Dudeoir' photos
Besides the suds, the Dallas based duo spent a few hours transforming LaFluer's lumber yard job site into a photo fantasy, and the results speak for themselves.
LaFluer's wife apparently appreciated the effort.
"She loves every single one that she's gotten. It turned out so much better than what I thought it was going to be. We just had so much fun with it," said LaFluer.
When Eyewitness News showed Houston ladies the photos, we got no shortage of responses.
"No," one woman said.
"Oh no," another woman said as she laughed. "Is that actually a construction site?"
No. It's a lumber yard.
LaFluer calls it "Dudeoir," a twist on boudoir photography that traditionally has a wife taking photos as a present to her husband.
Houston ladies aren't so sure their men would sign up for this kind of exposure.
"Oh no. No. He wouldn't. He would probably do something in the bedroom like that, but not in public. No," said Nubia Rodriguez.
"Oh, I don't know. He has the, uh. I don't think he is outgoing to do that," said Jennifer Rowe.
