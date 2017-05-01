NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) --A New Orleans woman took "Love that chicken at Popeyes" to a whole other level after she had photos professionally done with her favorite fast food restaurant.
With a few boxes of fried chicken and packets of sauce, Elyse Chelsea Clark is showing her true love for Popeyes.
Clark usually orders a five-piece spicy tender chicken with fries, red beans and a sweet tea and said Popeyes is her most "absolute favorite fast food out there."
She teamed up with photographer Whitney Tucker to create a engagement-like photo shoot with the chicken.
"It was just a funny shoot we came up with after I took a picture with a cheeseburger and posted it online," Clark said.
SEE ALSO: Local HS student shows her love for H-E-B with senior photos
Clark posted the photo album on Facebook with the caption: "Finally engaged!"
The photos show Clark lying in the grass with boxes of Popeyes chicken and sauce sprawled around her, eating a chicken tender and biscuit and kissing and looking deeply at a box of chicken.
The romance even got back to the company with them tweeting to Clark, "Hold my biscuit, we've got some vows to write."
Her photos have been picked up on several websites and on local news stations.
We know that it's an unusual pairing, but we wish the lovely couple the best of luck.
SEE ALSO: Whataburger-themed baby photo goes viral
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff