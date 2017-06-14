One steer just wasn't ready to face his destiny.Friday morning, a customer was dropping a load off to be slaughtered at Fisher Ham & Meat Co. when the steer found a gap in between the trailer and the chute. The steer noticed his chance to run and took off.He was off to play frogger on Spring Cypress and Kuykendahl, "moo-ving" through four lanes of traffic before it reached the Villages of Bridgestone subdivision.For hours, both deputies, animal control and residents tried to trap the cow but were unsuccessful. Finally, Deondre Reed was able to capture deputies trapping the steer in a culdesac.The steer was later tranquilized multiple times and safely removed from the neighborhood. Since he now has tranquiler in his system, the steer has 30 days to plan his next escape.